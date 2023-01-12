TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $735.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $718.00 to $735.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $696.67.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $675.81. 4,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,791. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $684.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $620.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $14,137,355. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,916,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

