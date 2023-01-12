Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

TRATF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Traton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.00 ($16.13) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Traton in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Traton Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Traton has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

