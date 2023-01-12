Traxx (TRAXX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $59.98 Million

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Traxx has a total market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $194,421.57 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Traxx has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Traxx

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

