Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Director Sells $1,781,965,928,831.22 in Stock

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) Director Voon Him Hoo sold 1,702,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,046,430.78, for a total transaction of $1,781,965,928,831.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Treasure Global Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TGL traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 182,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84. Treasure Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $19.80.
Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter.
Treasure Global Company Profile
Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.
