Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Director Sells $1,781,965,928,831.22 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2023

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLGet Rating) Director Voon Him Hoo sold 1,702,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,046,430.78, for a total transaction of $1,781,965,928,831.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Treasure Global Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGL traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 182,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84. Treasure Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treasure Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Treasure Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Treasure Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Treasure Global Company Profile

Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.

