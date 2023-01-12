Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.25

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and traded as high as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.

