Truist Financial Boosts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $264.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $258.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.85.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $199.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.98. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.17 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

