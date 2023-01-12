Truist Financial Raises Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $35.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Vertical Research dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $830,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.