Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman Sells 500 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $504,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trupanion Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.77. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $111.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $233.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 24.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 10.0% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Trupanion to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

