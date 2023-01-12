Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 3,527 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.12.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

