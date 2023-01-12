Trust Co. of Virginia VA Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.0% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $213.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $249.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.18 and its 200-day moving average is $206.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

