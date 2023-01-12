Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 4,095 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,928 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,664 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 36,695 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $113.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average is $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $197.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

