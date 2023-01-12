Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.81.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $182.23 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

