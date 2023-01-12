Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 1,086 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.7% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

AMGN stock opened at $272.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $145.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

