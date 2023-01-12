Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 7,341 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,188,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,930,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Realty Income by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,581 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

O stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.