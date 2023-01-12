Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,306,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $296,915,000 after acquiring an additional 103,320 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $256.14 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.04. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.