Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 117 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.89.

INTU stock opened at $395.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.11 and a 200-day moving average of $411.93. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $589.57.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

