Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 619 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 815.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Altria Group by 191.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Altria Group by 65.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,244,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.82 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

