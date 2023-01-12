Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Trustmark Stock Performance

TRMK opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.86. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $191.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

