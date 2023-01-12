Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TPB stock remained flat at $21.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. 67,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.50. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 42.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,489,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 413,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 129,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

