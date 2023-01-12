Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 4,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 974,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 13.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.46 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
