UBS Group Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $124.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $107.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

Crocs Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $122.45 on Thursday. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,939 shares of company stock worth $5,863,350 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Crocs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

