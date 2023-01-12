UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $13.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.38. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,376 shares in the company, valued at $19,535,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,376 shares in the company, valued at $19,535,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $417,321. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 5.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 16.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

