Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $491.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $495.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.16.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

