Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001111 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $60.39 million and $736,906.66 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,887.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.44 or 0.00611818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00230974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00063378 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000632 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19385176 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $823,874.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

