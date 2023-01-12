UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

UniFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $198.54 on Thursday. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day moving average of $183.06.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on UniFirst to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,209 shares of company stock worth $782,240 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

