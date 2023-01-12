UniFirst Co. (UNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 30th

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

UniFirst has raised its dividend by an average of 27.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. UniFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

UniFirst Stock Down 0.2 %

UniFirst stock opened at $198.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.06. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $204.25.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,209 shares of company stock valued at $782,240 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at about $780,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in UniFirst by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in UniFirst by 67.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

