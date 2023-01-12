Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 107.0% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 697.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,528,000 after purchasing an additional 792,440 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,322,000 after purchasing an additional 744,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.0 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.95. 35,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,839. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

