United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($26.88) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.49) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.60 ($24.30) price target on United Internet in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of UTDI traded up €0.51 ($0.55) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €21.00 ($22.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a fifty day moving average of €19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.77. United Internet has a twelve month low of €18.20 ($19.57) and a twelve month high of €36.15 ($38.87). The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

