United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UMC. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:UMC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.44. 4,733,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,642,403. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.22.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

