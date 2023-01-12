United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Sets New 1-Year High at $390.00

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $390.00 and last traded at $387.65, with a volume of 5704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $383.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.58.

United Rentals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.31 and its 200 day moving average is $311.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

