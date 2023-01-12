UNIUM Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $107.13 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for $36.83 or 0.00195421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a market cap of $107.13 million and approximately $859.72 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00438227 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,828.84 or 0.30952861 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.70 or 0.00986122 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 37.13791797 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $864.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

