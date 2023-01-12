Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 82,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $522,638.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,496.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 296,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,926 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 26.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,705 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 23.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 490,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 94,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTI opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $230.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

