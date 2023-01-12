Uquid Coin Market Capitalization Tops $55.74 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $5.57 or 0.00030671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $55.74 million and $2.77 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

