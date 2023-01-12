Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

