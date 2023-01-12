Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $56.20

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.20, but opened at $60.13. Value Line shares last traded at $60.13, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Value Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Value Line Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

