Vance Wealth Inc. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $178.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $245.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

