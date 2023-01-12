VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $153,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BIZD opened at $14.96 on Thursday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $18.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07.

