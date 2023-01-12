VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.57 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

