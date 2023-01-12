VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Trimmed by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.