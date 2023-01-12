Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

VDC opened at $193.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.63.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

