Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Lewis Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lewis Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.32. 24,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,587. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $169.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.