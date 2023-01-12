Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Position Decreased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 140,081 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 127,894 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8,278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 97,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VDE stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,004. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.04. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.