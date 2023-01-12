Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

