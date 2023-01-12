Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $41,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.52. 15,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,665. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

