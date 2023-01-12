Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,505. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $86.56.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

