Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Boosted by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 572.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.4% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 575,034 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $213.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $249.91.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

