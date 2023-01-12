Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Cut by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.07. 8,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

