Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 13.0% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.61 and its 200 day moving average is $195.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $239.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

