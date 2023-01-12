Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $173,214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $66,797,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $69,959,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTV opened at $143.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

