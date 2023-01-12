Velas (VLX) Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $54.81 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00080953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00023942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,400,724,248 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

